Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 7, 2022

After an evening full of second round meetings, the Winnipeg ICE and Edmonton Oil Kings finished their night as the big winners in WHL, having shut out their opponents by big margins. Meanwhile the Portland Winterhawks and Kamloops Blazers managed to edge out another win in their quest to The Ed Chynoweth Cup with victories over the Seattle Thunderbirds and Vancouver Giants, respectively.

From Saturday’s four-game docket also came another fresh batch of Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Zach Benson, Winnipeg ICE

The 16-year-old centre, hailing from Chilliwack, BC, played a pivotal role in Winnipeg’s 7-0 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors — registering a goal and three helpers on the night. The four-point performance would end up being Benson’s second of the postseason as well as fourth multi-point outing.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Jaxsen Wiebe, Edmonton Oil Kings

Ex-Red Deer Rebel Jaxsen Wiebe had a monster outing against his former team, registering two goals including the game winner in his Oil Kings sweater. However, the highlight of Wiebe’s night would come from his second goal of the game, as he outworks and outmuscles his former teammates before beating Rebels netminder, Chase Coward.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Clay Hanus, Portland Winterhawks

Portland Winterhawks captain, Clay Hanus, would cap of a back-and-forth meeting between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Winterhawks, by scoring the game winning goal with 3:39 remaining the third period. Hanus would also collect a secondary assist in Portland’s first goal of the night.