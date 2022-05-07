Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 6, 2022

Day Two of the 2022 WHL Playoffs second round is all wrapped up, as the Winnipeg ICE and Kamloops Blazers come away with victories in each of their opening matchups.

Winnipeg would score in the opening minute of all three periods on their way to a win over the Moose Jaw Warriors, while Kamloops would take Game One over the Vancouver Giants by a score of 3-1.

Here are Friday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Owen Pederson, Winnipeg ICE.

Owen Pederson’s three-point performance ignited quick in Game One, as he open the scoring for the ICE just 0:18 into the first period. In the middle stanza, the Stony Plain, AB native would collect a primary assist and his second goal of the game. Friday’s game would be Pederson’s third multi-point outing in the 2022 postseason.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Mikey Milne, Winnipeg ICE

Mikey Milne secured a goal and two assists in Friday’s meeting with Moose Jaw, playing the catalyst in Winnipeg’s third and fourth goals of the night. The NHL Draft Prospect’s scoring touch has also been a bright light for Winnipeg and their playoff run this season, as he registered his sixth goal in as many games for the club.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Caedan Bankier, Kamloops Blazers,

Minnesota Wild prospect Caedan Bankier bagged himself a couple of points in Kamloops’ Game One win. First, Bankier registered his second goal of the WHL playoffs, then shared the honour of Highlight of the Night with his teammate — Reese Belton — after setting up a nifty two-on-one play.