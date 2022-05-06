Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 5, 2022

Round Two of the 2022 WHL Playoffs is officially underway, with the Edmonton Oil Kings drawing first blood in their best-of-seven series with the Red Deer Rebels. Edmonton scored three times in the second period en route to a 4-0 victory in Game 1 at Rogers Place.

Here are Thursday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Kaiden Guhle, Edmonton Oil Kings

Montreal Canadiens first-rounder Kaiden Guhle was a presence all night long for Edmonton, from setting up Dylan Guenther’s game-winning goal in the first period, to scoring his own tally in the second. Guhle finished the night with two points and five shots on goal.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings

Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Guenther has scored in every Edmonton Oil Kings WHL Playoffs game so far this spring, striking in the first-period with a one-timer from the right circle. His goal stood up as the game-winner.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Jake Neighbours, Edmonton Oil Kings

The Edmonton captain, and St. Louis Blues prospect chipped in with one assist Thursday, finishing Game 1 with two shots on goal as well.