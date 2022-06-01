MENU
June 1, 2022

Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 31, 2022

WHL Three Stars
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

The Seattle Thunderbirds have advanced to the 2022 WHL Championship series after a 3-2 victory in Game 7 of the Western Conference Championship over the Kamloops Blazers. Jared Davidson scored two goals for the Thunderbirds, who advance to face the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL Championship beginning Friday night in Edmonton.

Here are Tuesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Jared Davidson, Seattle Thunderbirds
Davidson scored twice Tuesday, bringing the Thunderbirds level on a first-period one-timer before putting his side ahead in period two with his 11th goal of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Daylan Kuefler, Kamloops Blazers
The product of Stettler, Alta. had an assist on the Blazers’ opening goal in the first period before adding a late tally in period three, his sixth goal of the 2022 Western Conference Championship.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Lukas Svejkovsky, Seattle Thunderbirds
The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect factored in on all three Seattle goals Tuesday with a trio of assists, finishing the Western Conference Championship with 10 points (2G-8A).

