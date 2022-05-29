Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 29, 2022

The Seattle Thunderbirds have forced a seventh and deciding game in the Western Conference Championship. Forwards Jared Davidson and Lukas Svejkovsky each notched a goal and an assist as Seattle came from behind to defeat the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 in Kent, Wash., and force the first Conference Championship Game 7 in nine years this coming Tuesday in Kamloops.

Here are Sunday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Lukas Svejkovsky, Seattle Thunderbirds

The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect was the most dangerous forward on the ice Sunday, wheeling around the net to set up Davidson’s one-timer in the second period, then dancing through the Kamloops defence before outwaiting goaltender Dylan Garand for the third-period game-decider.

⭐️⭐️Second Star –Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

2022 NHL Draft prospect Thomas Milic turned aside 34 of 35 shots Sunday to earn his 11th victory of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. The lone shot to beat the product of Coquitlam, B.C. was a first-period deflection from Blazers forward Kobe Verbicky.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

The New York Rangers prospect stopped 32 shots Sunday, including 17 in the second period, to earn Third Star honours.