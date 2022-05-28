Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 27, 2022

The Eastern Conference Championship wrapped up on Friday night, as the Edmonton Oil Kings took home a commanding 7-1 win over the top-seeded Winnipeg ICE in Game Five. The Oil Kings boast an impressive 12-1 record in the 2022 WHL Playoffs, having dropped just one game during their postseason push.

On the other hand, the Western Conference Champion has yet to be decided. For the second-straight game the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kamloops Blazers needed extra time to determine the winner. While Seattle’s Nico Myatovic was the hero in Game Four, it was Daylan Kuefler who struck in Game Five. Kamloops is now up 3-2 in their series.

Here are Friday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Daylan Kuefler, Kamloops Blazers

It was a three-point performance that propelled Daylan Kuefler to the first star honours on Friday night. The Stettler, AB native was left alone in front of the Thunderbirds when he secured his eighth postseason goal, 6:44 in the first frame. Kuefler would then tack on an assist before netting the WHOA-vertime winner for the Kamloops Blazers, 5:39 into the first overtime period.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Carter Souch, Edmonton Oil Kings

Carter Souch’s name was littered across the scoresheet in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Championship, netting a pair of goals and assists for the Oil Kings. Souch’s first tally of the game would kickstart a three goal outburst by Oil Kings in just 0:55. This time would end up being the shortest duration a single team has scored three goals in the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Souch would also add another goal and two assists later in the game.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings

Dylan Guenther’s name has become quite synonymous with the WHL Three Stars over the course of the postseason. This time, the Arizona Coyotes prospect had his hand in a chunk of Oil King goals, racking up four assists in Friday’s tilt. In Edmonton’s current 13-game playoff run, Guenther has failed to reach the scoresheet just once.