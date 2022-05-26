Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 25, 2022

The Edmonton Oil Kings moved to within a victory of the WHL Championship series Wednesday, posting a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg ICE to take a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Championship.

The Western Conference Championship, meanwhile, is all square at two games each after Seattle’s Nico Myatovic scored 11:16 into overtime to push Seattle past Kamloops 2-1.

Here are Wednesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Josh Williams, Edmonton Oil Kings

Langley, B.C.’s Josh Williams showed off his passing prowess Wednesday, setting up three Edmonton goals in the Oil Kings’ Game 4 win. Williams earned the primary assist on two goals from linemate Carter Souch in the first period, then provided a crisp pass to Dylan Guenther for his third-period insurance marker.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

2022 NHL Draft prospect Thomas Milic turned aside 35 shots in 71 minutes of work Wednesday as Seattle evened the Western Conference Championship at two games each. Milic turned aside all 25 shots he faced in the second period, third period and overtime.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Carter Souch

Carter Souch pushed his hometown Oil Kings one step closer to the WHL Championship series with a pair of first-period goals Wednesday, his sixth and seventh tallies of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.