Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 24, 2022

The Kamloops Blazers took a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Championship following a 6-3 victory on the road versus the Seattle Thunderbirds. Logan Stankoven and Daylan Kuefler combined for five goals for Kamloops, with Game 4 set for Wednesday night.

Here are Tuesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven did it again, recording his fourth hat-trick of the 2022 WHL Playoffs in Tuesday’s Kamloops victory. Stankoven scored twice in the first period before adding an empty-net tally late in regulation time.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Daylan Kuefler, Kamloops Blazers

Kuefler chipped in with a pair of goals Tuesday, scoring in the first and third periods to up his 2022 WHL Playoffs goals total to six.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Tyrel Bauer, Seattle Thunderbirds

Winnipeg Jets prospect Tyrel Bauer put up a pair of assists and finished with an even plus/minus rating Tuesday. The pride of Cochrane, Alta. now has three points in the 2022 WHL Playoffs.