Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 23, 2022

The fans at Rogers Place were treated to a back-and-forth matchup between the visiting Winnipeg ICE and the Edmonton Oil Kings. After a couple of lead changes and momentum swings, the Oil Kings would squeak out an overtime win and 2-1 series lead.

Here are Monday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Justin Sourdif, Edmonton Oil Kings

Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif whipped up yet another highlight reel goal in Monday’s matchup against the ICE. This time under the bright lights of WHOA-vertime. Along with his third goal of the 2022 WHL Playoffs, Sourdif also tacked on an assist from an earlier Oil Kings goal.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Gage Alexander, Winnipeg ICE

Once again, Anaheim Ducks prospect Gage Alexander, had himself a night between the pipes. While the final outcome didn’t go as planned for the ICE club, Alexander was a remarkable, high note in Game Three. The netminder set aside 51 of 55 Oil King shots, while posting a 0.927 SV%.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Kaiden Guhle, Edmonton Oil Kings

In Game Three of the Eastern Conference Championship, Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle registered his third multi-point outing of the postseason. Guhle first blasted home a drive from the point and then collected an assist on Edmonton’s game-tying goal.