May 22, 2022

Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 21, 2022

The Winnipeg ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds both drew even in their respective Conference Championships Saturday; the ICE defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1, the Thunderbirds posting a 4-1 victory against the Kamloops Blazers.

Here are Saturday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Mikey Milne, Winnipeg ICE
2022 NHL Draft prospect Mikey Milne recorded a hat-trick in Game 2 for Winnipeg, opening the scoring in a 5-1 ICE victory before adding an insurance marker and an empty-net tally to even the Eastern Conference Championship at a game apiece.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds
2022 NHL Draft prospect Thomas Milic turned aside 40 shots Saturday, earning his fifth away victory of the 2022 WHL Playoffs as Seattle upended the Kamloops Blazers 4-1.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Gage Alexander, Winnipeg ICE
Anaheim Ducks prospect Gage Alexander was stellar for Winnipeg in his first start of the 2022 WHL Playoffs, turning aside 35 of 36 shots in a 5-1 ICE victory.

