May 21, 2022

Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars: May 20, 2022

WHL Three Stars
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

 

The Conference Championships are underway, with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Kamloops Blazers running out Game 1 winners.

Here are Friday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers
Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven registered his third hat-trick of the 2022 WHL Playoffs, willing his hometown Kamloops Blazers to a 5-2 Game 1 win versus the Seattle Thunderbirds. Stankoven’s first goal of the evening stood up as the game-winner.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings
The Arizona Coyotes prospect scored twice for Edmonton in Game 1 at Winnipeg, adding a helper on Simon Kubicek’s short-handed tally. Guenther extended his WHL Playoffs goal-scoring streak to nine games in the process.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Tyler Horstmann, Edmonton Oil Kings
Richmond, B.C.’s Tyler Horstmann played Game 1 overtime hero for Edmonton, cashing in with the game-winner 67 seconds into extra time.

