Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 16, 2022

For the first time in the 2022 WHL Playoffs, we will have a seventh and deciding game, set for Tuesday, May 17 in Portland between the host Winterhawks and the Seattle Thunderbirds.

This after Seattle erased a 3-1 series deficit with a 2-1 victory in Monday’s lone WHL Playoffs contest.

Here are Monday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

2022 NHL Draft prospect Thomas Milic, the reigning WHL Goaltender of the Week, turned aside 29 shots in Game 6 Monday, earning his second straight win in the series and his third victory over his past four starts. The lone shot to beat the product of Coquitlam, B.C. came on a Portland two-man advantage eight and a half minutes into the first period.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Jordan Gustafson, Seattle Thunderbirds

Like Milic, Jordan Gustafson is among the 53 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for the 2022 NHL Draft, and the product of Ardrossan, Alta. made any scouts in attendance Monday quiver with anticipation. Gustafson wired home a one-timer from the right circle with 7:09 remaining in the opening frame to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. The goal stood up as the game-winner.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Cross Hanas, Portland Winterhawks

The Detroit Red Wings prospect was the lone Winterhawk to find the back of the net Monday, deflecting a shot past Milic on a Portland power-play in the first period. The product of Highland Village, Texas now has four goals in the series with Seattle.