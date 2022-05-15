Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 15, 2022

The Western Conference focus shifted to Vancouver, as the Giants hosted the Kamloops Blazers in a critical Game 6 of the second round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

For the Giants, they looked to utilize home ice to force a decisive Game 7 back in Kamloops. For the Blazers, their aim was to end the Giants dreams of a seventh heaven, and they did just that with an exclamation point by skating to a 6-0 victory at the Langley Events Centre.

Your Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars for Sunday, May 15 are:

⭐ First Star – Luke Toporowski, Kamloops Blazers

The high-flying product of Bettendorf, Iowa, recorded two goals – both of the one-timer variety – to pace the Blazers offensive on Sunday evening. The veteran forward added an assist on Logan Stankoven’s second-period power-play goal to round out an impressive three-point performance.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Daylan Kuefler, Kamloops Blazers

The gutsy forward from Stettler, Alta., registered his fourth goal of the WHL Playoffs during the second period to extend the Kamloops lead to 3-0, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Giants. Kuefler added a primary assist on the 4-0 goal from Stankoven and once again on Caedan Bankier’s 6-0 strike midway through the third period.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

The New York Rangers prospect was steady all night long, steering aside all 24 shots sent his way to record his third shutout of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.