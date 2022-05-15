Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 14, 2022

The Saturday stage featured one act and one act alone – the Seattle Thunderbirds visiting the Portland Winterhawks in an all-important Game 5 in the WHL’s Western Conference. On one side, the Winterhawks looked to advance to the WHL’s Western Conference, while on the other it was the Thunderbirds hoping to save off elimination and force a Game 6 back in Seattle.

A gutsy road effort from the Thunderbirds ensured WHL fans of at least one more game between the bitter U.S. Division rivals, as Thomas Milic backstopped Seattle to victory.

Here are the Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars for Saturday, May 14:

⭐ First Star – Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

The 19-year-old product of Coquitlam, B.C., was rock solid from start to finish, turning aside 32 of the 33 shots sent his way, including a big breakaway save on Winterhawks star Jaydon Dureau midway through the third period, with Seattle clinging to a 2-1 lead. Milic, who is ranked 26th among North American goaltenders for the 2022 NHL Draft, showed why he has caught the attention of scouts with a calm effort to give the Thunderbirds another life and a Game 6 back home on Monday evening.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Portland Winterhawks

The 20-year-old product of Richmond, B.C., registered the lone goal for the Winterhawks on Saturday night, depositing a pass from Jack O’Brien to tie the contest late in the second period.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Nico Myatovic, Seattle Thunderbirds

The 17-year-old product of Prince George, B.C., secured his first goal of the 2022 WHL Playoffs at a great time, converting on a spin-o-rama pass from Dallas Stars prospect Conner Roulette to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead 2:02 into the third period. Myatovic’s tally stood up as the eventual game-winning goal, sending the Thunderbirds back to Seattle to prepare for Game 6.