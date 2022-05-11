Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 10, 2022

Tonight’s WHL double header featured a pair of second round matchups from each conference, starting with the Winnipeg ICE and Moose Jaw Warriors squaring off at Mosaic Place. The Eastern Conference meeting was then followed up by Game Three between the Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre.

Moose Jaw and Vancouver, who both went into their matchups trailing in their respective series, 2-0, would end up coming out on top tonight. Each by a final score of 3-2. Calder Anderson would bury the game winner for Moose Jaw, while Alex Cotton was the hero in Vancouver.

Here are Tuesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars!

⭐️First Star — Jackson Unger, Moose Jaw Warriors

The third-round pick for the Warriors in 2020 had a stellar outing between the pipes on Tuesday night, giving his club a chance to win throughout much of the night. The young netminder, who was tasked with relieving Moose Jaw’s starting goaltender — Carl Tetachuk — in both Game One and Two, stopped 38 of 40 ICE shots on Tuesday. His Game Three start also marked his first career WHL playoff win in his first career playoff start.

⭐️⭐️Second Star — Alex Cotton, Vancouver Giants

Along with the assist he collected in the second period, the Detroit Red Wings prospect would net the game winning goal for the Giants with 3:24 remaining in the third period. Cotton and his six postseason goals leads all WHL defensemen.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star — Calder Anderson, Moose Jaw Warriors

The Moose Jaw Warriors have Calder Anderson to thank for their Game Three victory, as the forward buried a 2-on-1 opportunity midway through the final stanza, giving his team a late lead. The Brandon, MB native also registered his first multi-point game of the 2021-22 WHL season with his secondary assist on the Warriors opening goal.