GAME 4 @ SEATTLE - 7:05 PM PT ON TSN 3
June 9, 2022

Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – June 8, 2022

WHL Three Stars edmonton oil kings seattle thunderbirds
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Thanks to a late game-winning goal from defenceman Logan Dowhaniuk, the Edmonton Oil Kings are within a win of the WHL Championship after a 3-2 triumph over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 4 of the 2022 WHL Championship Series.

Edmonton now leads the best-of-seven affair three games to one.

Here are Wednesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Josh Williams, Edmonton Oil Kings
Williams struck twice in quick succession in the second period to put Edmonton in front 2-1, assisting on the game-winning marker in period three.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Logan Dowhaniuk, Edmonton Oil Kings
Dowhaniuk fired a puck into the top corner of the net with 4.7 seconds remaining to win the game for Edmonton. In the process, the 19-year-old became the fourth Oil Kings blueliner to score in the series.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Jared Davidson, Seattle Thunderbirds
Seattle’s leading scorer scored a power-play marker in the second period to even the score at 2-2 and led his Club with eight shots on goal.

