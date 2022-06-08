MENU
GAME 4 @ SEATTLE - 7:05 PM PT ON TSN 3
June 8, 2022

Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – June 7, 2022

WHL Three Stars edmonton oil kings seattle thunderbirds
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

The Edmonton Oil Kings earned a 2-1 series lead in the 2022 WHL Championship with a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Sebastian Cossa turned aside all 21 shots he faced, while the Oil Kings scored three times in the third period to secure the win,

Here are Tuesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Justin Sourdif, Edmonton Oil Kings
The Florida Panthers prospect was dangerous all night for Edmonton, chipping in with an assist while skating on Edmonton’s top line.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings
Detroit Red Wings prospect Cossa turned away all 21 shots he faced, collecting his fourth shutout of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Carter Souch, Edmonton Oil Kings
The Oil Kings veteran put up two points in Game 3, extending his goal-scoring streak to five games, and his point streak to seven games in the process.

More News
Hurricanes acquire Carrier from Pats
41 mins ago
Americans add veteran forward Belton in deal with Blazers
41 mins ago
WHL Championship: Game 4 Player to Watch – Nico Myatovic
45 mins ago
WHL Championship: Game 4 Player to Watch – Simon Kubicek
46 mins ago
1:00
2022 WHL Championship Minute - Game 3
1 hour ago
5:00
2022 WHL Championship Series Game 3 Recap - Oil Kings take 2-1 series lead
13 hours ago