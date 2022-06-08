Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – June 7, 2022

The Edmonton Oil Kings earned a 2-1 series lead in the 2022 WHL Championship with a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Sebastian Cossa turned aside all 21 shots he faced, while the Oil Kings scored three times in the third period to secure the win,

Here are Tuesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Justin Sourdif, Edmonton Oil Kings

The Florida Panthers prospect was dangerous all night for Edmonton, chipping in with an assist while skating on Edmonton’s top line.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

Detroit Red Wings prospect Cossa turned away all 21 shots he faced, collecting his fourth shutout of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Carter Souch, Edmonton Oil Kings

The Oil Kings veteran put up two points in Game 3, extending his goal-scoring streak to five games, and his point streak to seven games in the process.