Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – June 5, 2022

The 2022 WHL Championship Series is all square after two games as the Edmonton Oil Kings outscore the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Sunday night. Luke Prokop and Brendan Kuny were at the forefront for the Oil Kings while New York Rangers prospect Matthew Rempe held the fort down for the Thunderbirds.

Here are Sunday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Luke Prokop, Edmonton Oil Kings

It seemed that everything Luke Prokop touched turned to gold on Sunday night, considering the Predators third-rounder found the scoresheet in 80 per cent of the Oil Kings goals. Prokop first registered a pair of goals before collecting a pair of assists en route to a four-point night.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Brendan Kuny, Edmonton Oil Kings

Brendan Kuny secured the game-winning goal for the Oil Kings on Sunday night, with a deflection from teammate Luke Prokop’s shot. Kuny also set a handful of personal accomplishments in the game, including his first career postseason goal, assist, and multi-point game.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Matthew Rempe, Seattle Thunderbirds

Standing at an impressive height of 6’9, it’s hard to miss a guy like Matt Rempe. Especially when he has goals in two consecutive games. The Rangers’ prospect kept his hot streak going in Game Two, registering his seventh goal of the postseason.