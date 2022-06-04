Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – June 3, 2022

The Seattle Thunderbirds have the early advantage in the 2022 WHL Championship Series. Thomas Milic turned aside 43 shots while Matthew Rempe and Conner Roulette both potted goals in a 2-1, Game 1 victory in Edmonton. Carter Souch replied for the Edmonton Oil Kings, who outshot Seattle 44-22.

Here are Friday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

2022 NHL Draft prospect Thomas Milic was brilliant again away from home. 21 of his 43 saves came in the first period, as the product of Coquitlam, B.C. earned his seventh road victory of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Carter Souch, Edmonton Oil Kings

Souch got his hometown Oil Kings on the board with a third-period marker, his 10th of the post-season, finishing the evening with five shots on goal.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Conner Roulette, Seattle Thunderbirds

The Dallas Stars prospect deflected home the game-winning goal near the midpoint of period three, also earning an assist in the second period on Matthew Rempe’s marker.