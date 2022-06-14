Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – June 13, 2022

The Edmonton Oil Kings have been crowned 2022 WHL Champions after defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-0 in Game Six of the WHL Championship. This is the Oil Kings first championship since their title in 2014.

Here are Monday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Kaiden Guhle, Edmonton Oil Kings

Kaiden Guhle racked up the hardware following the Oil Kings victory on Monday. Not only did Guhle raise the Ed Chynoweth Cup, the Montreal Canadiens prospect was also named the MVP of the WHL Playoffs. Guhle’s postseason was more than impressive, recording eight goals and eight assists in just 19 games. The Oil Kings title also makes Guhle a back-to-back WHL champion, as he was a member of the Prince Albert Raiders during their victory in 2019.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

Once again, Sebastian Cossa was ol’ reliable for the Edmonton Oil Kings on Monday night. The Red Wings prospect was a perfect 27/27 against Seattle Thunderbirds shots, leading to his fifth shutout of the postseason.

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Jake Neighbours, Edmonton Oil Kings

For much of the playoffs, Neighbours could be seen laying the body, generating scoring opportunities, and pushing his club to their first championship in eight years. Game Six was no exception. The Oil Kings captain and St. Louis Blues prospects collected a pair of assists before hoisting the Ed Chynoweth Cup.