MENU
June 12, 2022

Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – June 11, 2022

WHL Three Stars edmonton oil kings seattle thunderbirds
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

The Seattle Thunderbirds staved off elimination for the sixth time in as many times of asking Saturday, winning Game 5 of the 2022 WHL Championship 3-2 over the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place.

Here are Tuesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Lucas Ciona, Seattle Thunderbirds
Ciona has had a nose for the net all series long, and it was the Calgary Flames prospect’s third-period goal that stood up as the game-winner Saturday. Ciona cashed in on a rebound opportunity 2:21 into the final frame to score the goal which at the time gave Seattle a 3-1 lead.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Carson Golder, Edmonton Oil Kings
Golder chipped in with a goal and an assist for Edmonton Saturday, and now leads the Oil Kings in scoring during the 2022 WHL Championship Series with six points (1G-5A).

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds
2022 NHL Draft prospect Milic made 28 saves Saturday to help Seattle secure the Game 5 win, including 13 in the third period.

More News
3:34
2022 WHL Championship Post-Game Recap - Thunderbirds force Game 6
3 hours ago
3:45
Highlights: Thunderbirds (3) at Oil Kings (2)
4 hours ago
3:37
2022 WHL Championship Game 5 Post-Game: Matt O'Dette
4 hours ago
4:38
2022 WHL Championship Game 5 Post-Game: Rempe / Milic
4 hours ago
3:09
2022 WHL Championship Game 5 Post-Game: Brad Lauer
4 hours ago
2:32
2022 WHL Championship Game 5 Post-Game: Williams / Golder
4 hours ago