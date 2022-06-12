Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – June 11, 2022

The Seattle Thunderbirds staved off elimination for the sixth time in as many times of asking Saturday, winning Game 5 of the 2022 WHL Championship 3-2 over the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place.

Here are Tuesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐️First Star – Lucas Ciona, Seattle Thunderbirds

Ciona has had a nose for the net all series long, and it was the Calgary Flames prospect’s third-period goal that stood up as the game-winner Saturday. Ciona cashed in on a rebound opportunity 2:21 into the final frame to score the goal which at the time gave Seattle a 3-1 lead.

⭐️⭐️Second Star – Carson Golder, Edmonton Oil Kings

Golder chipped in with a goal and an assist for Edmonton Saturday, and now leads the Oil Kings in scoring during the 2022 WHL Championship Series with six points (1G-5A).

⭐️⭐️⭐️Third Star – Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

2022 NHL Draft prospect Milic made 28 saves Saturday to help Seattle secure the Game 5 win, including 13 in the third period.