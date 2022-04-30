Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – April 29, 2022

Friday night’s slate of WHL Playoffs action had a little bit of everything. Four Clubs booked their tickets to the Second Round including an overtime thriller in Seattle, and the Vancouver Giants and Everett Silvertips combined for 17 goals in a wild affair in the Lower Mainland.

Here are Friday’s Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars!

First Star – Zack Ostapchuk, Vancouver Giants

The Ottawa Senators prospect tied a Giants franchise playoff record with six points (2G-4A), a points haul that included the game-winning goal in Friday’s 11-6 Vancouver victory over the Everett Silvertips, evening their best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

Second Star – Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven scored all three goals for his Club Friday, as the Blazers completed a four-game sweep versus the Spokane Chiefs. Stankoven finished the four-game series with Spokane with 13 points (7G-6A).

Third Star – Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors

2022 NHL Draft prospect Jagger Firkus opened the scoring for Moose Jaw, adding a second tally just shy of the nine-minute mark of the second period, helping the Warriors win 6-3 Friday in a series-clinching Game 5 versus the Saskatoon Blades.