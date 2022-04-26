MENU
April 26, 2022

Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – April 25, 2022

The Kamloops Blazers are the first Club to three wins in the 2022 WHL Playoffs after a 5-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs in Monday’s lone WHL contest.

Here are Monday’s Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars!

First Star – Daylan Kuefler, Kamloops Blazers
Forward Daylan Kuefler enjoyed a two-point night for the Blazers Monday, scoring late in the second period on a second effort. Kuefler fired home a rebound from his knees to give Kamloops a 4-1 lead.

Second Star – Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers
Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven scored points number eight, nine and 10 of his 2022 WHL Playoffs campaign, chipping in with a goal and two assists Monday. His goal 3:44 into the second period put Kamloops ahead 3-1 and came about as the result of some tenacity and perseverance in the offensive zone.

Third Star – Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers
New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand improved his 2022 WHL Playoffs record to 3-0, turning aside 25 of 26 shots Monday. The 19-year-old boasts a 1.01 goals-against average and .959 save percentage in the post-season thus far.

