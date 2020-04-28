Sam Oremba signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Seattle Thunderbirds

Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge announced today center Sam Oremba has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the team.

Oremba, from Regina, Saskatchewan, was selected by the T-Birds in the first round, seventh overall, in the 2020 Bantam Draft.

“Sam is a player we knew a lot about going into the Draft,” said La Forge. “He had a great season last year and it is an exciting day for the T-Birds to be able sign him as he fits in well with the group we are developing to compete for a WHL Championship. ”

Oremba played for the Regina Monarchs Bantam AA team last year and had 133 points (75G-58A) in 31 games.

“Once I found out I was selected by Seattle I was pumped,” said Oremba. “I am thrilled to sign with the T-Birds and couldn’t be any happier.”

“I have always wanted to play in the WHL and I remember watching Pats games as a kid and once I found out Seattle selected me, I was ready to sign. My parents, family members, coaches, teachers and friends all pushed me and without them I don’t think I would be where I am today.”

