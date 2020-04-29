Saige Weinstein signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Spokane Chiefs

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs announced on Wednesday that defenseman Saige Weinstein has signed a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement. The Chiefs selected Weinstein with the 18th-overall pick of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft last week.

“We’re very happy to have Saige signed and ready to go heading into camp later this year,” said General Manager Scott Carter. “We were thrilled to select him in the draft last week and look forward to seeing him on the ice in Chiefs jersey in the future.”

Weinstein, a 2005-born defenseman from Edmonton, spent the 2019-20 season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme (NAX) of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), posting 20 points (4G-16A) in 23 games. Standing 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, the left-handed shot added 32 penalty minutes while the Xtreme went 19-5-3-3, good for fourth in the CSSHL’s Bantam Prep standings.

“(Weinstein) plays a 200-foot, two-way game. He’s a very mobile defender and plays hard in his own zone, with good offensive sense,” noted assistant general manager Jim Hammett after the draft. “We expect him to play in all situations in the future.”

Weinstein will be eligible to play for the Chiefs full-time beginning with the 2021-22 season.