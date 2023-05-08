Sabres prospect Savoie named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE forward Matthew Savoie has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending May 7, 2023.

The Buffalo Sabres prospect recorded five points (1G-4A) over his two outings this past week, helping his ICE squad secure a spot in the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien in the process.

The product of St. Albert, Alta. began his week with a three-point effort Tuesday, May 2 at Saskatoon, scoring once and adding two assists as Winnipeg posted a 5-1 victory in Game 3 of the 2023 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

The following evening, the 19-year-old collected two assists as the ICE completed a four-game sweep of the Blades with a 3-2 victory.

In 14 post-season appearances this spring, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward has collected a team-leading 27 points (11G-16A); he begins the week third among WHL playoff scoring leaders.

Savoie was originally selected by the ICE with the first-overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft; in 173 WHL regular season and playoff appearances, he has totalled 231 points (90G-141A).

He was selected ninth-overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Matthew Savoie and the Winnipeg ICE will face either the Seattle Thunderbirds or Kamloops Blazers in the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien beginning Friday, May 12. The Thunderbirds hold a 3-2 series lead over the Blazers in the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien, with Game 6 of the best-of-seven series slated for Monday, May 8 (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).