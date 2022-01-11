MENU
January 11, 2022

Royals sign U.S. Priority Draft selection Bjornson

victoria royals
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

The Victoria Royals have signed defenceman Hudson Bjornson to a WHL Standard Player Agreement, the Club announced Tuesday.

Bjornson was selected ninth overall by Victoria in the 2021 U.S. WHL Priority Draft.

“We are very happy to get Hudson signed and we welcome his entire family to the Royals organization. Hudson is a very focused, high achieving, young athlete that will fit nicely into our program and be a great addition to our team,” said Royals director of player personnel Ed Fowler.

“I am very excited and honoured to be signing with a great organization like the Victoria Royals. I’m looking forward to being a part of something special, and I can’t wait to get to work,” Bjornson added.

The 6-foot-1, 154-pound defenceman currently plays for the U15 AAA Phoenix Junior Coyotes of the U15 Tier One Elite Hockey League (T1EHL). Through 11 games this season, the product of Scottsdale, Ariz. has registered three assists.

