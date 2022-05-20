Royals sign Cole Reschny to WHL Standard Player Agreement

Victoria, B.C. — The Victoria Royals announced today the signing of forward Cole Reschny, the third-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, to a Standard Player Agreement.

The product of Macklin, Sask. was named the 2022 Canadian Sport School League (CSSHL) MVP following an impressive 92 point (40G-52A) season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme (NAX) U15 Prep team.

“It means a lot to me and my family to be able sign with such a great organization that is in such an amazing league,” said Reschny. “It has been a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifices along the way to earn this, but it has definitely been worth it. I am super excited to get started with the Victoria Royals and my junior career. I think it will be great to move to the Island and play for such an amazing organization and for a coach like Dan.”

Cole would go on to add 11 more points (5G-6A) during his team’s 2022 playoff run and later registered 16 more points playing a level up for the NAX U16 Prep squad as part of their CSSHL U16 Prep championship campaign.

“Ed [Fowler, Director of Player Personnel], J.F. [Best, Assistant General Manager and Associate Coach] and I are so excited for the opportunity to partner with Cole and the Reschny family in his development,” said Royals General Manager and Head Coach, Dan Price. “We have so much respect for Cole as a young man and for his entire family. Work ethic, humility and character are traits that stand out right away. He combines those qualities with competitiveness, resilience and a commitment to improve every day, which makes him exactly the type of person and player that we look for. He is going to fit in very well here in Victoria.”

The 15-year-old, who stands 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, becomes the highest WHL Prospects Draft selection in Royals franchise history.