Royals sign 2021 CHL Import Draft pick Sebastian Wraneschitz

Victoria, B.C. – The Victoria Royals announced Wednesday the signing of 2021 CHL Import Draft selection Sebastian Wraneschitz to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

The 19-year-old was a standout at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship and made his first appearance for the Austrian Men’s National team against Belarus April 16, 2021. The 6-foot-0, 176-pound netminder was selected in the first round, 60th overall by the Royals in the CHL Import Draft in June.

“We’re very excited to have signed Sebastian to the Royals organization this week,” Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price said. “He is an exceptionally competitive and athletic goalie, with a strong work ethic and a wealth of international experience.”

Originally from Vienna, Austria, Wraneschitz played professionally for the Vienna Capitals in the ICE Hockey League (ICEHL) during the 2020-21 season, posting a 5-7-0 record, 3.18 goals-against average, 0.886 save percentage, and one shutout in 12 appearances. Wraneschitz made his first professional start for the Capitals January 10, 2021.