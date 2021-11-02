Royals sign 2020 CHL Import Draft selection Marcus Almquist

Victoria, B.C. – The Victoria Royals have signed2020 CHL Import Draft selection Marcus Almquist to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Almquist, an 18-year-old forward hailing from Rǿdovre, Denmark, was selected 27th overall by the Royals in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. The 5-foot-7, 168-pound forward was most recently a member of the HV71 of the J20 Nationell SuperElit league in Sweden where he played in nine games for the team this season registering three goals and six assists.

The Danish product first joined HV71 J20 during the 2019 season in which he split his time between the J18 Elit, J18 Allsvenskan and the J20 SuperElit. During the 2020 campaign, the forward was with the HV21’s J20 team for 19 games where he recorded 10 goals and 13 assists and was then on loan to the Rǿdovre Mighty Bulls for the remainder of the season where he played in 19 games and scored five goals and one assist.

“Marcus is a skilled winger with great poise around the net,” Royals Assistant GM and Associate Coach J.F. Best said. “His dynamic style of play will surely create lots of excitement for Royals fans. We are looking forward to have him join our group.”

The 18-year-old is expected to travel to Victoria this week and is projected to be in the lineup this weekend.