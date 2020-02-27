Royals set to host mental health awareness game with CMHA

The Victoria Royals have partnered with Canadian Mental Health Association – BC Division (CMHA) for a mental health awareness game this Saturday against the Vancouver Giants at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

– A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services.

– A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA – BC Division.

– Videos featuring Victoria players talking about the importance of mental health.

– Public address announcements about mental health and CMHA -BC Division.

This mental health awareness game is part of the Royals ongoing partnership with CMHA – BC Division and its Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

“We are grateful for the support of the Victoria Royals,” Jocelyn de Montmorency, CMHA’s Program Manager in Victoria said. “Having good role models in our community to talk about the importance of taking care of our mental health, the same way we look after our physical health, helps break down the stigma and encourages others to speak out and get the help they need.”

“We are proud to work alongside the CMHA toward ending any stigma associated with mental health,” Royals’ President and General Manager Cameron Hope said. “There is great strength in asking for help, and reaffirming that message is very important.”

Tickets are available for Saturday’s game with puck drop at 7:05 p.m (PT). Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.