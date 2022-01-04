Royals netminders Arnold, Palmer named WHL Goaltenders of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Victoria Royals goaltenders Campbell Arnold and Tyler Palmer have been named WHL Goaltenders of the Week for the week ending January 2, 2022.

Arnold posted a 2-0-0-0 record, 2.00 goals-against average and .949 save percentage this past week, while Palmer turned aside 89 shots over 119 minutes of work including a 50-save shutout.

Arnold, who celebrated his 20th birthday this past Sunday, stopped 39 of 40 shots Monday, December 27 as the Royals posted a 3-1 road win against the Vancouver Giants.

The product of Nanaimo, B.C. then made 35 more saves Thursday, December 30 as Victoria bested Vancouver 7-3.

Palmer, meantime, set a Royals franchise record Wednesday, December 29, parrying aside 50 shots in a 3-0 shutout win against the Giants. His 50 saves are the most ever recorded by a Victoria goaltender in a shutout performance.

The 18-year-old product of Fernie, B.C. then stopped 39 more pucks Saturday, January 1 in a setback at Kelowna.

Arnold was originally selected in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft by the Spokane Chiefs before being acquired by the Royals in October of 2021. In 47 career WHL games with Spokane and Victoria, he holds a career 18-18-4-2 record to go along with a 3.38 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and one shutout.

Palmer was originally signed by the Royals in August of 2021. Since making his WHL debut October 2, he has compiled a 7-8-2-0 record, 3.17 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and one shutout.

Arnold, Palmer and their Victoria Royals teammates are slated to return to action Friday, January 7 when they begin a two-game road series against the Prince George Cougars (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.