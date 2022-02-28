Royals netminder Palmer named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Victoria Royals goaltender Tyler Palmer has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 27, 2022.

The 18-year-old posted a 2-0-0-0 record this past week along with a 1.00 goals-against average, .969 save percentage and one shutout.

The product of Fernie, B.C. started his week by recording a shutout Monday, February 21, stopping all 35 shots he faced in a 3-0 road victory over the Vancouver Giants. Palmer earned first-star honours for his efforts.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound netminder then turned aside 28 of 30 shots Saturday, February 26 in a 4-2 victory over the Giants, improving his record against Vancouver to 6-0-0-0 during the 2021-22 season.

Palmer was originally signed by the Royals in August of 2021 and made 40 saves in his WHL debut on October 2 of last year. In 31 career WHL regular season appearances with Victoria, he holds a 10-16-2-0 record, a 3.65 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and two shutouts.

Palmer and the Victoria Royals are scheduled to return to action Friday, March 4 when they open a two-game weekend road trip against the Kelowna Rockets (7:05 p.m. PT, Prospera Place).

