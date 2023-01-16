Royals netminder Holt named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Victoria Royals goaltender Braden Holt has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 15, 2023.

Holt posted a 2-0-0-0 record across two starts last week to go along with a 1.50 goals-against average, .949 save percentage and one shutout as Victoria swept a two-game series versus the Kelowna Rockets.

The product of Bozeman, Mont. began his week by collecting his third shutout of the season Friday, January 13, making 29 saves as the Royals blanked the Rockets 4-0.

The following evening, the 19-year-old parried aside 27 shots in a 6-3 Victoria win.

Since joining the Royals via trade in December of 2022, Holt has posted a 5-0-0-1 record, 1.81 goals-against average, .943 save percentage and two shutouts.

Originally selected by the Everett Silvertips in the 12th round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Holt holds a career 47-22-3-3 record, 2.80 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and eight shutouts across 81 WHL regular season appearances with Everett and Victoria.

Braden Holt and the Victoria Royals return to action Wednesday, January 18 when they visit the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).