Royals Name Tarun Fizer 8th Captain in Club History

Victoria, BC – The Victoria Royals are proud to announce that forward Tarun Fizer has been named the team’s captain ahead of the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season.

A product of Chestermere, AB, Fizer becomes the eighth captain in Royals’ history and succeeds Phillip Schultz who wore the ‘C’ last season. Previous players to have captained the Royals are Hayden Rintoul (2011-12), Tyler Stahl (2012-13), Jordan Fransoo (2013-14), Joe Hicketts (2014-16), Ryan Gagnon (2016-17), Matthew Phillips (2017-18) and Schultz (2019-20).

“Tarun is a driven competitor who sets the standard for dedication, leadership and behaviour for our organization,” Royals’ General Manager and Head Coach Dan Price said. “He has earned this opportunity and we know that he is ready to take on this added responsibility. Tarun is, and will continue to be, an outstanding leader for us both on-and-off of the ice.”

The 2001-born forward is coming off a career season, where he set new personal bests in points (53), goals (19) and assists (34).

The 5-11, 168 lb winger has spent his entire WHL career with Victoria. In 170 career regular season games with the club, Fizer has recorded 94 points (34g-60a) to go along with 34 penalty minutes. Fizer has also appeared in 20 career playoff contests and has registered two goals and seven assists.

Fizer was selected by the Royals in the fourth round, 69th overall, in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Fans will be able to catch all of Victoria’s games for the 2020-21 regular season on the newly launched WHL Live on CHL TV. In the coming days, Royals’ Ticket Pack Members will receive special streaming package options that will allow them to watch the team safely and conveniently from the comfort of their own homes. Fans can contact the Royals’ ticket office at 250-220-7889 or via email to tickets@victoriaroyals.com for more information.