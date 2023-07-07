Royals name Joey Poljanowski Vice-President of Hockey Operations

The Victoria Royals have named Joey Poljanowski Vice-President of Hockey Operations.

The Club announced his hiring Thursday afternoon.

Poljanowski joins the Royals from the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL, where he has served as their Manager of Hockey Operations since 2019. Spanning over 15 years, his extensive background in hockey also includes stints with Hockey Canada, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the London Knights.

“Joey brings a wealth of experience and expertise in hockey operations, along with a profound passion for sports and a strategic mindset that will be instrumental in driving success for the organization,” said Royals owner Graham Lee. “Joey has a proven track record of accomplishments in hockey operations roles across the NHL and OHL. He has a deep understanding of the game and of leadership, as well as experience across the myriad components that world class hockey organizations comprise. By adding Joey’s many talents and fresh perspectives, we are committing to continuing to raise the bar and increase our presence in the WHL.”

“It’s incredible how much potential this team has in Victoria,” explained Poljanowski. “There is so much good to build upon. I am excited to provide an additional lens and perspective and to work shoulder to shoulder with all of our internal and external stakeholders in preparation for an exciting 2023-24 season and beyond.”

“Joey is such a tremendous addition to the Royals organization,” said Royals head coach Dan Price. “He’s highly motivated, passionate, and knowledgeable, and our first few meetings have been very exciting. I and the rest of the staff can’t wait to dig into the workload with him, and I know our players will feel the same way when they arrive in Victoria in August.”