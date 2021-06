Royals land defenceman Agyeman in deal with Tigers

The Victoria Royals have added to their blueline, trading for 19-year-old defenceman Damon Agyeman in a deal with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Royals also receive a ninth round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, while the Tigers add a conditional WHL Prospects Draft selection in 2023.

β€œDamon is a strong and athletic defenceman who defends well and moves the puck with velocity,” said Victoria general manager and head coach Dan Price. β€œWe look forward to welcoming him to the Royals.”

🚨 Trade Alert 🚨 We have acquired prospect @DamonAgyeman from the @tigershockey in exchange for a conditional 6th round pick in 2023. Full details: https://t.co/7jiSBI5WpH pic.twitter.com/sFqWyGNRCy — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) June 11, 2021

Agyeman, a product of Cochrane, Alta., has played in 21 games over the course of three seasons with Medicine Hat, registering two points (1G-1A).

We have a trade to announce! We have traded Damon Agyeman (2002) and a 9th round draft pick to the @victoriaroyals for a conditional 6th round pick in the 2023 WHL Draft.

We would like to wish Damon the best in the future! Read More -> https://t.co/xuCH9n87CV#LetsgoTigers pic.twitter.com/COgOUQTcaU — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) June 11, 2021

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound blueliner scored his first WHL goal January 11, 2020. Agyeman was signed by the Tigers to a standard player agreement in March of 2018.