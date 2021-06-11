Royals land defenceman Agyeman in deal with Tigers

The Victoria Royals have added to their blueline, trading for 19-year-old defenceman Damon Agyeman in a deal with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Royals also receive a ninth round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, while the Tigers add a conditional WHL Prospects Draft selection in 2023.

“Damon is a strong and athletic defenceman who defends well and moves the puck with velocity,” said Victoria general manager and head coach Dan Price. “We look forward to welcoming him to the Royals.”

Agyeman, a product of Cochrane, Alta., has played in 21 games over the course of three seasons with Medicine Hat, registering two points (1G-1A).

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound blueliner scored his first WHL goal January 11, 2020. Agyeman was signed by the Tigers to a standard player agreement in March of 2018.