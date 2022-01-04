Royals forward Peach named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Victoria Royals forward Bailey Peach has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 2, 2022.

Peach led all WHL skaters with 13 points this past week including a seven-point outing (3G-4A) versus the Vancouver Giants that stands as the high-water mark for single-game outputs this season.

The product of Falmouth, N.S. started his week with a goal and an assist Monday, December 27 against Vancouver, helping the Royals to a 3-1 road victory.

Two nights later, Peach scored twice, including a lacrosse-style goal, as the host Royals shutout the Giants 3-0.

Thursday, December 30, Peach registered a hat-trick, adding four assists in a 7-3 Victoria win against Vancouver. The 20-year-old became just the fourth WHL forward to register seven points in a WHL game since 2010.

Peach then completed his week with a two-goal outing Saturday, January 1 in a 5-2 setback at Kelowna.

His eight goals this past week included two power-play markers, a short-handed tally and a goal scored on a penalty shot.

Peach was originally selected by the Sherbrooke Phoenix with the 11th overall selection of the 2017 QMJHL Draft and was signed by Victoria prior to the start of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season. In 163 career CHL games with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, Charlottetown Islanders and Victoria Royals, Peach has totalled 151 points (60G-91A).

Peach and the Victoria Royals are next in action Friday, January 7, when they open a two-game road series against the Prince George Cougars (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre).

