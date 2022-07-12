Royals defenceman Zemlak added to roster for Hockey Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp

Victoria Royals defenceman Austin Zemlak has been added to the roster for Hockey Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team Selection Camp, scheduled for July 20-27 in Calgary.

Zemlak, a product of Fort McMurray, Alta., will join 17 other WHL players competing for an opportunity to represent Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which takes place from July 31 to August 6 at Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alta.

Originally a first-round pick (ninth overall) of the Victoria Royals in the 2020 WHL Draft, Zemlak has skated in 41 career WHL regular season games, registering three points (1G-2A).

The 6-foot, 188-pound blueliner made his WHL debut during the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign in the RE/MAX Hub Centres in the B.C. Interior, appearing in three games with the Royals.

