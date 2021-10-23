Royals bolster blueline with acquisition of 2002-born McMaster from ICE

The Victoria Royals added a veteran presence on the blueline Saturday afternoon, acquiring 2002-born defenceman Anson McMaster from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Anson is a big, mobile defenceman with a strong work ethic and a heavy shot,” said J.F. Best, Assistant General Manager and Associate Coach for the Royals. “We are excited to be able to add him to our defensive core.”

A 6-foot-6, 210-pound product of Siksika, Alta., McMaster was originally selected in the second round (23rd overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft. The right-shot rearguard has skated in 80 career WHL regular season outings, tallying seven points (1G-6A) since debuting during the 2018-19 season.

McMaster has appeared in four games to start the 2021-22 campaign, registering one assist and a plus-8 rating. He is expected to be available for the Royals this evening when they host the Prince George Cougars at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Landing McMaster was the second Saturday deal swung by Dan Price, Head Coach and General Manager of the Royals. Earlier in the afternoon, the Royals landed 2002-born forward Caleb Willms from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

