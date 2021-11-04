Royals announce return of captain Tarun Fizer

The Victoria Royals announced earlier this week that captain Tarun Fizer has returned to Victoria.

The 20-year-old was invited to the Colorado Avalanche’s rookie camp back in September and went on to sign an AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement with the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, on October 4th.

Fizer, who hails from Chestermere, Alta., was originally selected by the Royals in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 190 career WHL regular season games, all with Victoria, he has amassed 114 points (40G-74A). He registered 20 points in as many outings during the 2020-21 campaign.

Fizer is set to re-join the Royals lineup this weekend as Victoria hosts the B.C. Division-leading Kamloops Blazers.