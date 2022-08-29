Royals add Klimchuk, Jarratt to coaching staff

The Victoria Royals have added a pair of WHL alumni to the Club’s coaching staff.

Former Regina Pats and Brandon Wheat Kings forward Morgan Klimchuk and longtime Royals defenceman Ralph Jarratt the team as Assistant Coaches.

Klimchuk, from Calgary, Alta., was a first-round selection by his hometown Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft and spent five seasons playing professionally within the Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa organizations.

This past season, he served as an assistant coach with Edge School U15 Prep in the CSSHL.

Jarratt, from Fort St. John, B.C., appeared in more than 300 regular season and playoff games with Victoria from 2014-19 after being selected by the Royals in the second round of the 2013 WHL Draft.

The Royals have announced several other personnel changes including J.F. Best shifting from his role as Associate Coach to Director of Player Personnel and Player Development.

Ed Fowler, who had been the Victoria Royals director of player personnel since 2019, has announced his retirement after nine seasons with the Club.

“We can’t say enough about what a quality person Ed is and what a tremendous contribution he has made to the Royals organization. He has left a legacy here and his positive impact will be felt for years to come,” said General Manager and Head Coach Dan Price. “Ed is a trusted advisor and a class act, and I know I speak for the players and staff when I say that he has also been a great mentor and a true example of what it means to be a Victoria Royal. We’ll miss our day-to-day interactions with him, but of course we’re also very happy for him and we wish him all the best going forward. J.F. will take up the torch and I know he’ll do an excellent job leading the Player Personnel and Player Development department.”

In addition, Dara Festinger has been promoted to Senior Manager, Hockey Operations and Player Personnel while Dave Prestage has become the Manager, Hockey Research and Data Analysis.

“It’s so exciting to be able to work with a world class staff like this. They are all high achievers and people who genuinely care about winning and supporting our players,” added Price. “From the new members to the promoted staff to the returning leaders, this is a group that I and the players will learn from and try to emulate everyday.”