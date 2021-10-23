Royals add 2002-born forward Willms from Tigers

The Victoria Royals added some depth up front on Saturday afternoon, acquiring 2002-born forward Caleb Willms from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Caleb is a hardworking player that will bring energy to our lineup,” said Ed Fowler, Director of Player Personnel for the Royals. “We look forward to having him here.”

Willms, a product of Cochrane, Alta., has skated in 52 career WHL regular season contests, tallying 15 points (5G-10A) along the way.

“Caleb is a great kid on and off the ice,” said Willie Desjardins, Head Coach and General Manager of the Tigers. “Unfortunately, injuries have slowed his progress. We thought it would be best for Caleb to get a fresh start with Victoria. Caleb and his parents are great, we want to thank the Willms family and wish Caleb all the best moving forward.”

The 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward is set to join the Royals on Saturday in time to debut with his new Club when they host the Prince George Cougars at 7:05 p.m. PT.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨 We have acquired forward Caleb Willms from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a conditional 6th round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospect Draft. Full details: https://t.co/8Ua8F8UzI1 pic.twitter.com/1REHIjF4UN — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) October 23, 2021