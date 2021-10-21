Royals acquire veteran netminder Campbell Arnold

The Victoria Royals have acquired veteran goaltender Campbell Arnold in a deal with the Spokane Chiefs.

The trade was announced by both Clubs Thursday. The Royals also receive a ninth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, while in return the Chiefs get a third-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Campbell is a quick, athletic stopper, with a high battle level who refuses to give up on pucks. His compete level and experience will be a great fit with our group,” said Royals director of player personnel Ed Fowler. “We have followed Campbell’s career since his minor hockey days on the Island and are excited to welcome him back.”

“We felt Campbell deserved a chance to be a starting goalie in the WHL and this will provide him that opportunity while helping clear up our crowded crease situation,” said Chiefs General Manager Scott Carter. “He is also from the [Vancouver] Island so the ability to play closer to home is an added bonus.”

“This trade was very difficult emotionally for me and our staff as Campbell was one of my first WHL draft picks and he is such a great young man,” added Carter. “He will be greatly missed and we wish him the best with the Royals. Once a Chief, always a Chief.”

Arnold, 19, was originally selected by Spokane in the second round (28th overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft, and recorded a career-best 10 wins from 22 appearances during the 2019-20 WHL season. In 37 WHL regular season games, all with the Chiefs, Arnold holds a 13-15-2-2 record, 3.17 goals-against average and 0.889 save percentage.