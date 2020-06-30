Royals acquire rights to Wyatt Wilson from Broncos

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, June 3o, 2020

Victoria, BC – The Victoria Royals are pleased to announce that the club has acquired the rights to unsigned defenceman Wyatt Wilson (2003) from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a conditional fifth round pick in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft.

A product of Swift Current, Sask., Wilson spent last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors Under-18 AAA team of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL). In 44 games for the Warriors, Wilson collected 33 points (6G-27A) and 64 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound blueliner was originally drafted by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the sixth round, 116th overall, in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. He is the older brother to Royals’ prospect Anthony Wilson, who was Victoria’s third round pick (59th overall) in this year’s draft.

Very excited today to be acquired by the @victoriaroyals ! Pretty cool to be in the same organization with my little brother @a_wilson1617 ! Can’t wait to get things started! — Wyatt Wilson (@WyattWilson_17) June 30, 2020