Royals acquire Ettinger from ICE

The Victoria Royals have acquired 19-year-old defenceman Ty Ettinger from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for an eighth round pick at the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound, product of Ardrossan, Alta., this year has registered one assist in 11 games this year for the ICE.

Ettinger was selected in the fifth round, 95-overall, by the Brandon Wheat Kings at the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

Now in his fourth season in the WHL, Ettinger has notched 11 points (2G-9A) in 88 regular season games split between the Wheat Kings, Vancouver Giants and ICE.

The next game for the Royals is Friday, January 10 (7:05 p.m. PT) against the visiting Portland Winterhawks.