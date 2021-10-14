Royals acquire defenceman Salame from Wheat Kings

The Victoria Royals have acquired 20-year-old defenceman Neithan Salame from the Brandon Wheat Kings.

In exchange, the Wheat Kings receive a fifth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Neithan will add some stability, leadership and experience to the back end. He is a reliable, steady defender, able to make quick reads and accurate exits out of the zone,” said Royals head coach and general manager Dan Price.

“Today is a tough day, the limit of three 20 year-olds is one of the cruelest rules in the book in my opinion,” said Brandon general manager Doug Gasper. “We had to part with a young man who’s been a part of this program for years. Neithan has been a positive example in the community, our dressing room and he exemplified everything a Wheat King should be. We want to thank “Sal” for everything he has done for us and wish him all the best in Victoria.”

Salame, who hails from Edmonton, Alta., compiled 32 points (7G-25A) in 150 regular season appearances with the Wheat Kings. He was originally selected by Brandon in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

