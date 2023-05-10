MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
May 10, 2023

Royals sign U.S. Priority Draft selection Cruz Waltze to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

victoria royals
Victoria Royals
by
Victoria Royals
Victoria Royals

Victoria, B.C. – The Victoria Royals announced the signing of 2008-born forward Cruz Waltze to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Hailing from Richland, Washington, the forward was selected by the Royals with the second-overall pick in the 2023 U.S. Priority Draft, which took place Wednesday, May 10th.

Waltze spent the 2022-23 season with RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep, where he tallied 46 points (24G-22A) in 28 games. Waltze led RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep in playoff scoring, tallying 14 points in five contests, also finishing tied for first in CSSHL U15 playoff scoring.

“We are thrilled to be able to select Cruz with the second-overall pick and welcome him and his family to Victoria,” said Royals assistant GM and director of player personnel J.F. Best. “Cruz is a well-rounded person who’s had a great year at the U15 level and raised his game during the CSSHL playoffs.

“As a player, he combines a tenacious compete level with playmaking and a deft touch around the net. It’ll be fun to watch him develop in the years to come.”

 

More News
0:23
WHL Award Winners - Connor Bedard
22 mins ago
0:43
Bedard named recipient of Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year for 2022-23 presented by Kia
34 mins ago
Oil Kings sign 2023 U.S. Priority Draft third-overall pick Alofa Tunoa Ta’amu
2 hours ago
Western Hockey League completes 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft
6 hours ago
Pats captain Bedard wins Bob Clarke Trophy as 2022-23 WHL Top Scorer presented by Kubota Canada
7 hours ago
CHL announces modification to the Memorial Cup point system
11 hours ago