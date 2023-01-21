Rockets team physician Dr. Bobyn recognized with WHL Distinguished Service Award

Calgary, Alta. – Western Hockey League Commissioner Ron Robison announced today, on behalf of the WHL Board of Governors, that Dr. Michael Bobyn, Team Doctor for the Kelowna Rockets, has been named a recipient of the WHL Distinguished Service Award for the 2022-23 WHL season.

The WHL Distinguished Service Award, which was introduced by the WHL in 2004, is presented annually to individuals who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes on behalf of WHL franchises and in doing so have made an extraordinary contribution at the Club and League levels over an extended period. The WHL will present Distinguished Service Awards annually to an individual from both the WHL Western and Eastern Conferences.

Dr. Bobyn was honoured by WHL Commissioner Ron Robison in Kelowna during a special ceremony prior to Saturday’s game between the Vancouver Giants and Rockets.

“For nearly 30 years, Dr. Bobyn served as the Team Doctor for the Kelowna Rockets, following in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Pat Bobyn,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “During Dr. Bobyn’s tenure as Team Doctor for the Kelowna Rockets, the Club made five trips to the Memorial Cup – a testament to his commitment to providing the best care for his players. Highly regarded as a consummate professional, Dr. Bobyn is a most deserving recipient of the WHL Distinguished Service Award.”

“Mike has been a constant within the Rockets organization since day one,” said Bruce Hamilton, Governor and General Manager of the Kelowna Rockets. “His care of our players has been second to none, and he has been influential in the development of the athletic therapists that have been a part of our team. Mike is much more than just our team doctor, he is a special friend of our family. His wife, Valerie, also needs to be recognized as she unselfishly has supported Mike through his nearly 30 years with our organization. We congratulate Mike and thank him for his dedication and unwavering commitment to the Kelowna Rockets.”

Providing care for WHL players has been a family affair for the Bobyns. With 27 years of service with the Rockets, Dr. Michael Bobyn continued the legacy of his father, Dr. Pat Bobyn. During the 1960s and 1970s, the elder Dr. Bobyn was also highly regarded for his work as Team Physician with the Saskatoon Blades.

In addition to appearing in five Memorial Cups, Kelowna won four WHL Championships with Dr. Bobyn providing support and care for Rockets players. Throughout his time with the Club, Dr. Bobyn always delivered the same level of attention and treatment for opposing players, whenever called upon.

Modern athletes require the highest level of support from their medical team and physicians. From 1995 through until his retirement, the Kelowna Rockets received the absolute best of care from Dr. Bobyn, who was always a staunch advocate for player safety.

Previous Recipients of the WHL Distinguished Service Award:

