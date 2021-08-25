Rockets, Silvertips swing Wednesday deal

The Everett Silvertips acquired forward Alex Swetlikoff and a sixth round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft from the Kelowna Rockets Wednesday in exchange for forward Max Graham.

“Alex brings a package of offensive abilities and an upside we believe can make an impact with our group,” said Silvertips general manager and head coach Dennis Williams. “He took another step with his development last season, and we’re looking forward to him bringing valuable experience to share with our younger players. At the same time, we appreciate and thank Max for his contributions with a U.S. Division title last season. He was a terrific teammate and we wish him nothing but the best for his future.”

Swetlikoff joins the Everett Silvertips having spent the past three seasons with Kelowna, notching 54 points (25G-29A) over 111 regular season appearances. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound forward was held scoreless only four times during the 2020-21 season, finishing tied for second among Kelowna scorers with 15 points (6G-9A) over 15 games played.

Swetlikoff, a product of Kelowna, B.C., was originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft.

Graham, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound forward, recorded two assists in 18 outings with Everett during the 2020-21 campaign. The 17-year-old product of Kelowna, B.C. was signed by the Silvertips in January of 2020.

“Our organization knows a lot about Max,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “Lorne Frey and Terry McFaul were both high on him, Lorne had talked about listing him a couple of years ago and we missed our chance. He’s a guy that Everett listed out of Kelowna Minor Hockey and has turned into a real player, he speaks volumes for the players that don’t get drafted. There are still opportunities out there for them. We’re really excited to have him join our team, we know he’ll have an impact certainly in the future, if not now.”

“In Alex, we lose a very skilled player and leader on our team. I have known Alex since his childhood. He is a class act and I personally along with the entire Rockets organization wish him all the very best,” Hamilton added.